NIA to probe twin blasts outside Gurugram restobars

Anti-terror agency NIA has registered a case to probe two crude bomb explosions outside two nightclubs in Gurugram, official sources said on Monday. A crude bomb was thrown outside a club in Sector 29 market around 5:30 am on December 10. (HT Photo)

They said the case was registered based on the directive of the Union Home Ministry.

The NIA has taken over the case registered by Haryana Police and an FIR has been filed to investigate explosions that took place near the nightclubs on December 10, 2024, the sources said.

Two crude bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Sector 29, Gurugram and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from the spot. Later, a few other accused were arrested in the case.

Gangster Rohit Godara had claimed responsibility for the blasts, they said.

Godara is said to be an aide of Canada-based designated terrorist Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar.

Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border, supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters, the sources said.

Brar, Godara and 11 others have also been chargesheeted by the federal probe agency for their involvement in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at his house in Jaipur in December 2023.

The NIA had in June last year declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for sharing information that can help in arresting Brar and another accused wanted in an “extortion and firing” case in Chandigarh.