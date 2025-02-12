Night skiing takes off as Gulmarg awaits more snow

Tourists and skiers are upbeat with the return of night skiing on the icy slopes of Gulmarg, the iconic bowl-shaped valley in Baramulla district of Kashmir, owing to early snowfall in the upper reaches of the western Himalayas this winter. Night skiing, which had been happening on and off, has been started again this winter after five years in Gulmarg and is getting a good response. (HT Photo)

“The slopes of Gulmarg are active this winter with enthusiasts coming for skiing. This year, we have started night skiing as people like to dive down the slopes in the vast expanse on serene nights,” says Tahir Mohi ud Din, the assistant director, tourism, at Gulmarg.

Unlike the unprecedented drought last year, this time the upper reaches near the Line of Control, 50km from Srinagar, have received early snowfall though the intensity has been mild. Kashmir has seen three bouts of snowfall on December 27-28, January 4-5 and January 16. But overall, this winter has also witnessed deficit precipitation.

Snow-boarding and skiing instructor Farhat Naik said that skiing was comparatively good this winter. “Last winter was the worst season. This year, snowfall has been average but things are manageable,” said Naik, who hosts foreign adventure tourists in the valley.

He said the snow was good enough for learners but advanced skiers are hoping for more snowfall. “The conditions for backcountry skiing are not good. This is February, which is the peak season for Gulmarg, but the slopes are not fully covered in snow. Rocks are visible in the upper slopes. It is heartbreaking,” he said, adding: “All snow storms since December have been of very low intensity.”

He said night skiing, which had been happening on and off, has been started again this winter after five years. “Night skiing has been started for beginners on the baby slopes. It is getting a good response,” he said.

Winter games from Feb 22-27

The second phase of the Khelo-India Winter Games, 2025 is being held in Gulmarg between February 22 and 27 after the first phase was held in Ladakh in January.

“Let us hope we get good snowfall before the Khelo India games, otherwise it will be difficult to conduct them. Our venue for the games is normally the Kongdori area. So far, it’s hard to conduct any games there because the rocks stand exposed,” Naik said.

Gulmarg Gondola, India’s highest ropeway, takes people to two mountain stages – the first phase being the Kongdori bowl at a height of 2,650m (8,694 ft) and second phase soars to Apharwat at 3,980m (13,058ft). After using the cable car to reach the mountain peaks, the skiers slide down the slopes to reach the main Gulmarg bowl.

In 2022, the valley witnessed the highest-ever arrival of tourists in Kashmir’s history at 26.73 lakh of whom, 15.42 lakh made it to Gulmarg. In 2023, Gulmarg saw 16.5 lakh visitors.

After a lean 2024, hoteliers are hopeful the footfall will pick up this year. “Overall, business is good but it will get better if there is more snowfall. We are hopeful till the end of February,” said hotelier Altaf Ahmad.