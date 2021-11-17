Night temperature falls below 10°C in Chandigarh

Minimum temperature dropped to 9.9°C in wee hours of Tuesday, going below the 10°C mark for the first time this season in Chandigarh.

It was recorded at 10.5°C the previous night, and is expected to rise once again to around 11°C in the coming days, according to the weatherman.

“A weak western disturbance will be active in the region and although no rain is likely, cloudy weather during the nights can make temperature go up by two to three notches,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature rose slightly from 26.8°C to 27°C and is expected to stay around 26°C in the coming days.