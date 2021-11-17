Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Night temperature falls below 10°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Night temperature falls below 10°C in Chandigarh

According to IMD, the minimum temperature dropped to 9.9°C in wee hours of Tuesday with the night temperature going below the 10°C mark for the first time this season in Chandigarh
As per the IMD, the night temperature had fallen below 10°C for the first time this season in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
As per the IMD, the night temperature had fallen below 10°C for the first time this season in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minimum temperature dropped to 9.9°C in wee hours of Tuesday, going below the 10°C mark for the first time this season in Chandigarh.

It was recorded at 10.5°C the previous night, and is expected to rise once again to around 11°C in the coming days, according to the weatherman.

“A weak western disturbance will be active in the region and although no rain is likely, cloudy weather during the nights can make temperature go up by two to three notches,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature rose slightly from 26.8°C to 27°C and is expected to stay around 26°C in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out