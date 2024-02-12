Night temps improve in Valley, cloudy day in Srinagar

The night temperatures improved in the Valley on Monday with the meteorological centre in Srinagar predicting another Western Disturbance approaching Jammu and Kashmir which is expected to bring snowfall and rains across the Union Territory from February 18. Tourists at snow-clad Gulmarg in Baramulla on Monday. (ANI)

MeT Srinagar centre’s director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather will remain dry till February 17 with temperatures expected to improve. He said that another wet spell was in the offing over the weekend.

“There is a wet spell expected between Feb 18 to 20 which will bring light to moderate snow with rains in plains and light snowfall in some areas as well. There are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall in some areas, particularly in higher reaches of south and north Kashmir. In the higher reaches of central Kashmir, there will be snowfall as well,” said Ahmad.

He added that there will be rain, along with lightning and thunderstorm, in Jammu. “In Jammu, the maximum temperatures are hovering above 22 degrees Celsius and the low is around 8 degrees Celsius. In coming days, the temperatures will improve further,” he said.

In Kashmir, there has been improvement in minimum temperatures with minus 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in plains. “In the hills, it may go down to minus 10 degrees Celsius in coming days,” he said.

The day was cloudy in summer capital Srinagar and the night temperature was recorded at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, some 3.8 notches below normal. In south’s Qazigund and north’s Kupwara, the mercury touched lows of minus 3.2 and minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was the coldest during the night at minus 7 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre said that the southern Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius. After a prolonged dry and warm winter, Kashmir valley witnessed widespread snowfall and rains between January 29 and February 3.

Last week, however, people experienced pleasant days while nights were extremely cold. The Valley is passing through the second and moderate phase of winter, Chilla-i-Khurd, after the harshest 40-day period, Chailla-i-Kalan, ended on January 29 with warm and dry days.