‘Nihang’ threatens IIM students over smoking

A man in Nihag attire recently threatened students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here over smoking outside the campus. Now, a video of the incident has gone viral. Said to be filmed a few days ago, the video showed a man entering the IIM campus, situated near Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), and raising objections over smoking by students outside the campus. He attacked a guard who tried to stop him. According to assistant commissioner of police (Amritsar west) Sukhpal Singh, the accused has been identified and necessary action will be taken.

As he entered a bus of students, a video was recorded by a student. In the video, he is seen threatening the students that hands will be chopped in case any student is found smoking outside the campus.

Seeking security, students made the video viral after which the police began an investigation. “We are investigating the case. The man has been identified. A case will be registered and next action will be taken accordingly,” said Sukhpal Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Amritsar west.