Nihangs attack ex-sarpanch in Gurdaspur village, 8 booked

An ex-sarpanch was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons allegedly by a group of Nihangs when he was returning home at Bhamboi village near Hargobindpur town of Gurdaspur on Sunday.

Police said 50-year-old Sukhjinder Singh received a deep cut on one of his arms in the attack. Sukhjinder owes allegiance to the ruling Congress.

A case has been registered against eight persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hargobindpur police station.

Victim’s wife Manjit Kaur said: “My husband had gone to resolve a dispute between families of Ram Singh and Balbir Singh in the village. When he was returning home, a group of 8-10 Nihangs attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. My husband’s arm was severely injured in the attack.”

Police said Sukhjinder was attacked at the instance of Ram Singh. Station house officer Baljit Kaur said raids were on to nab the accused. “The ex-sarpanch has been operated upon at a private hospital in Amritsar and is out of danger, the SHO added.