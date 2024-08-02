Nihangs caught on wrong side of law

Chandigarh On July 5, Sandeep Thapar, 58, a self-styled chief of the Shiv Sena in Punjab was attacked with swords by four assailants in nihang attire outside the Ludhiana Civil Hospital. The incident was caught on camera where the nihangs took away a two-wheeler of the Shiv Sena leader. Police investigation reveal that the attackers brutally attacked the Shiv Sena leader as he was openly speaking against pro-Khalistan supporters, especially newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh. The lone gunman allotted to Thapar did not try to stop the assailants or fight back to defend him.

Hacking of a shopkeeper to death allegedly by nihangs on Tuesday at Patti town of Tarn Taran district over a monitory dispute is not an isolated incident. There has been a disturbing rise in such incidents in the past few years where they have taken law into their hands and killed at least five persons and injured many in the name of “on-the-spot justice”.

Shopkeeper hacked to death

On July 30, around half-a-dozen nihangs killed a shopkeeper, 55, with sharp-edged weapons and left his son and another person injured at Patti town of Tarn Taran district over a monetary dispute on July 31. The accused hail from Goindwal Sahib falling in the same district.

Youth attacked for smoking outside PGIMER

On July 26 this year, a youth was allegedly attacked by a nihang for smoking outside the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The nihang, identified as Rajender, hit Sunny in the head with the butt of his sword. Sunny was rushed to the GMSH, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Shiv Sena leader attacked with swords

Youth killed in Phagwara gurdwara

On January 16, nihangs killed a youth at a gurdwara in Phagwara on suspicion of sacrilege. The accused, identified as Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math, posted the video footage of the youth before murdering him and claimed responsibility for the murder. After committing the crime, the accused locked himself inside the Chaura Khooh Gurdwara. The deceased was identified as Vishal Kapoor from Delhi. Police claimed that the accused had a criminal past and he killed the youth for publicity.

Attack on police in Kapurthala

On November 22 last year, nihangs attacked police officers in Sultanpur Lodhi of Kapurthala in which a cops was killed, while two were injured. The incident took place when police went to arrest some nihangs at a gurdwara and nihangs allegedly opened fire. The police went to the spot following a scuffle between two nihang factions over the ownership of Burj Akali Bunga Sahib Gurdwara. The accused were later arrested.

Nihang kills teen daughter

On August 11 last year, a 50-year-old nihang, Dalbir Singh alias Bau, was arrested for killing his teen daughter and dragging her body by tying it to his motorbike in Mucchal village in Amritsar district. The accused hacked his daughter to death with a sword after she went to an acquaintance’s house and returned the next day. Police arrested the accused and booked him under murder charges.

Youth killed for chewing tobacco

On September 8, 2023, a factory worker was hacked to death by three men, including two nihangs, over his chewing tobacco on a street in the Golden Temple’s vicinity in Amritsar. A CCTV camera outside a hotel captured the murder. The body remained on the street overnight, next to a drain, until police got to know this morning. The victim was identified as Harmanjeet Singh, a Chatiwind area resident, who was in his 20s.

Scuffle between nihangs, Radha Soami followers

On September 4, 2022, nihangs and followers of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas entered into a scuffle after the Nihang Sikhs of Tarna Dal Baba Bakala (Baba Pala Singh) group allegedly tried to enter the dera premises to graze their cattle. Both sides reportedly pelted each other with stones, used swords and fired shots. At least 12 people were injured, including police personnel.

Youth killed in Delhi

On June 7, 2022, a youth was killed in Delhi for allegedly smoking on the road. The 29-year-old victim, who was identified as Sagar Singh, worked as a delivery partner for the food delivery company Zomato. He was reportedly stabbed in the chest with a kirpan and then his head was smashed with bricks by the two nihangs. On June 15 the same year, two nihangs stabbed a food delivery executive in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area over a petty issue.

Idols of Hindu gods damaged in Amritsar

On March 7, 2022, miscreants dressed as nihangs damaged a Shiva idol at a “jagran” close to Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.

Man killed during farmers’ stir

On October 15, 2021, a man, identified as Lakhbir Singh, was found brutally murdered with his right hand chopped and hung to a barricade at the Kundli border during farmers’ protest. He was hacked to death by nihangs for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. The victim’s body was then tied to a barricade using ropes for public viewing. The accused was arrested but showed no remorse for murdering Lakhbir.

‘Some people are misusing nihang attire’

However, all those arrested for violence and other illegal acts are not from mainstream nihang groups.

According to Baba Raja Raj Singh, jathedar, Dal Panth Arban Kharban Tarna Dal, nihangs carry high character. But some people are misusing the nihang attire.

“Killing someone is not a solution. The Khalsa panth was created to stop tyranny and excesses. People who indulge in such wrongful acts by wearing nihang attire do not know the importance and greatness of the “nihanga bana” (nihang attire) which was blessed by Guru Sahib. This is meant for protecting the people, not killing them. Earlier, nihangs were welcomed by people of all walks of society, but now the situation has changed. Such incidents have portrayed nihangs in a bad light,” said the nihang leader.

Another prominent nihang leader Baba Swaranjit Singh said many people are posing as nihangs. They are not associated with any nihang dal. “Such people are inviting disgrace for nihangs. Such people wear nihang attire without knowing the rules of nihang organisations,” he said.