‘Nihangs’ who attacked cops executed 5 snatchings in 2 days

The two ‘nihangs’ arrested for allegedly attacking a police team in Kamalpura village had executed at least five snatchings, including two carkackings, within two days’ time, officials privy to the details of the investigation said. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police had arrested the two accused, Simarjit Singh, 36, of Kamalpura village and Manjinder Singh alias Mani, 27, of Abbuwal village, even as their aides managed to escape after assaulting the cops with sharp-edged weapons on January 17. At least four police personnel, including a station-house officer (SHO), were injured in the incident.

The police have recovered three cars, four motorcycles, a truck, a pickup auto and sharp-edged weapons from the accused.

The accused are already facing serious charges – including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and murder.

Police are questioning the accused to ascertain their motives behind carrying out the crimes, the officials said.

Sukhvir Singh, 24, of Bhinder Kalan, Moga, is yet to be arrested. According to the police, the accused are drug addicts. Police said they also scanning the accused’s links with terrorist outfits, if any.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused robbed a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from a Sangowal village resident on January 15. On the same day, they robbed the owner of a Verka milk booth in Ballowal Chaminda village in Jodhan. But the booth owner did not inform the police out of fear, Teja added.

Some time later, the accused robbed cash from a liquor vend in the same village, he said.

The DCP said that on the next day, the accused robbed a man of a Hyundai i-20 car in Dayalpur village of Bathinda and snatched a bike in Muktsar on the same day, which is yet to be recovered.

The DCP said accused Simarjit is already facing a trial in a case under the Arms Act and UAPA registered at Ramdas police station in Amritsar Rural on May 21, 2017. Manjinder is wanted by police in a murder case registered at Rodeke Kalan police station in Barnala.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshvir Singh, Marado police post in-charge sub-inspector Tarsem Singh and two other police personnel were injured in the January 17 attack on the police team out to nab the accused.

On Sunday, the police registered an attempt to murder case against 16 more accused, including Kamalpura sarpanch Mandeep Singh alias Gogu Baba and parliament member Pamma.

A fresh first-information report (FIR) was registered at the Hathur police station in connection with the attack on the police team.