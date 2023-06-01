Young textile designers showcase their works at Suvyan 2023

The graduating students of the textile design department of the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, a Punjab government initiative, showcased their design collections during the annual Suvyan 2023 exhibition in Chandigarh on Thursday. A student showcasing her collection during the annual exhibition in Chandigarh on Thursday (Photos: Keshav Singh/HT)

The students were felicitated with the Textile Design Awards. Ishika Raheja bagged the Best Design Collection award, Khushi Garg the Most Innovative Collection award, Muskan Raj the Most Commercial Collection award, Shweta Rani the Special Jury Award, and Ashutosh Jha the Best Design Methodology award.

Textile design awardees

A variety of the latest design trends are on display at the exhibition. Awardees Ishika presented Chikankari, Didri art, and Suzani; Khushi explored hand artworks and used digital print techniques for home furnishing collection; Muskan worked on Badamwari, Parsi Gara embroidery and Phulkari; Shweta on themes of fall nature, Easter and Thanksgiving; Ashutosh worked with digital printed apparel, and textures and bags with upcycled fabrics.

Graduating student Prachi Chanchal, whose works are also on display, says, “I came up with three collections during my internship. The themes of these collections are Art Deco, The Hidden Essence, and Desert Dreamer. I have used Scandinavian and Boho aesthetics in these collections and the colours that I think match my personality.”

Principal Poonam Aggarwal Thakur says, “Students have worked hard to accomplish the assignment in line with the international textile industry standards. Each student worked with an industrial client for five months which led to the development of their individual collections that are on display here.”

Student Jhanvi Singh with her work

“We train our students well to face the struggles of this ever-changing industry. During the internship, depending on the thematic and client requirement, our students worked on multiple projects and 42 of our students underwent industrial training,” she says.

Her advice to those wanting to enter the field is to broaden their worldview and look at all possible avenues that are directly in line with their individual creative aptitude.

“The event is exceptional as students put their heart and soul into creating beautiful pieces of work that are ultimately recognised by the industry,” says Shweta Sharma, course coordinator, textile design department.

A student with her work at the exhibition

Charandeep Singh, PCS, director NIIFT, says, “Suvyan is a big platform for students. I congratulate the students for their market-oriented work.”

“Suvyan is an immersive experience, celebrating the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and innovation, as these emerging designers take centre stage,” adds registrar Ravinder Garg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON