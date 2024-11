Nijjar’s aide Dalla arrested by Canadian police: reports

Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who has been designated a terrorist by India, is likely to have been arrested in Canada’s Ontario province in connection with a shooting incident, sources claimed here on Sunday. Arsh Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian government. (HT File)

The incident is suspected to have occurred on October 28 in Milton.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) had in a statement on October 29 said that it had arrested two men on charges of “discharging firearm with intent” following an investigation after the duo had come to a hospital and one of them was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot and later discharged.

It did not disclose their identity and said both accused “were held in custody pending a bail hearing”.

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year.

Dalla is accused of generating funds and providing logistical support to gangsters and terror outfits apart from carrying out criminal activities, including contract killings.

Recently, the ministry of external affairs had named Arsh Dalla as among the Khalistani terrorists for whom extradition requests have been made to Canada.

The Halton police statement said they were actively investigating the “shooting that took place in Milton”.

“The HRPS was contacted by Guelph Police in the early morning hours of October 28, 2024, after two males attended a hospital in Guelph. One of the males was treated and released for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound apparently suffered in the Halton region. The other was not injured.

“The HRPS Major Crime Bureau is now investigating and both males have been arrested. A 25-year-old male of Halton Hills and a 28-year-old male of Surrey BC have both been charged with Discharging Firearm with Intent,” the statement said.

Arsh Dalla, who has been accused of involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab, was in January last year designated a terrorist by the Indian government.

He is an accused in various cases under the National Investigation Agency.

India-Canada diplomatic tensions

India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over Canada’s alleged support to Khalistan separatists and its accusation of India’s involvement in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi has trashed the allegation and accuses Ottawa of doing next to nothing to stop the activities of Khalistan supporters who seek to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey on June 18 last year.