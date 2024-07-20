Nikunj clinches top position in 200 metres backstroke

Two-day 35th sub junior and 47th junior Punjab swimming championships 2024 for boys and girls kicked off Saturday morning. The tournament is being organised by the district swimming association at the swimming pool of Punjab Agricultural University. 204 boys and 135 girl swimmers from 13 districts are participating in Punjab swimming championships 2024 being held at PAU. (Hindustan Times)

A total of 204 boys and 135 girl swimmers from 13 districts are participating in this championship. Apurva Sharma from Mohali created the first new record in 100 m butterfly (Girls-II) with the timing of 1 min 14.12 secs breaking her own record by 0.69 secs of 2023.

In the 200 m backstroke (boys-II), Nikunj Behal clinched the top position, defeating Trinabh Sharma. In 800 m freestyle (boys-I), Jujhar Singh Gill grabbed the first place and in 200 m individual medley (girls-I), Arshpreet Kaur defeated Vanshika and Ekambir Kaur Sandhu. In the 100 m breaststroke (Girls-III), Sukhmanjot Kaur topped the list with Pawani Bhatia and Riana Arora following.

Former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu presided over the opening ceremony and declared the meet open. Teams from the participating districts marched on the deck and the medals were distributed to the winners by the chief guest Ashu.

Through this two-day championship, Punjab swimming teams of Sub Junior and Junior boys and girls would be selected for the 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championships to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from August 7 to 11 this year.