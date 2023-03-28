Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nine arrested for ‘harassing’ family in Srinagar

Nine arrested for ‘harassing’ family in Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 28, 2023 04:44 AM IST

A video was on Sunday circulated widely on various social media platforms, where a group of bikers could be seen harassing the family. The bikers even tried to manhandle the family members, who recorded the act

Srinagar police have arrested nine persons for allegedly harassing a family driving on the Srinagar-Tangmarg highway near Kawoosa on the city outskirts, officials said on Monday.

Srinagar police have arrested nine persons for allegedly harassing a family driving on the Srinagar-Tangmarg highway near Kawoosa on the city outskirts, officials said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
Srinagar police have arrested nine persons for allegedly harassing a family driving on the Srinagar-Tangmarg highway near Kawoosa on the city outskirts, officials said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)

Among the arrested youths were some were street bikers, whose four two-wheelers were also seized. A video was on Sunday circulated widely on various social media platforms, where a group of bikers could be seen harassing the family. The bikers even tried to manhandle the family members, who recorded the act.

A police spokesperson said cops took cognisance of the video wherein a group of youths on bikes were seen harassing and attacking a family on road.

“Midnight raids were conducted and all nine accused arrested,” he said, adding that a case has been registered against the youths at the Parimpora police station.

The video evoked sharp response on the social media with people demanding strong action against the culprits.

“This kind of behaviour is completely not acceptable and I expect @SrinagarPolice to take strong action,” tweeted Danish Bhat, an activist.

A family member said, “The group of bikers had started chasing us at Kawoosa and got offended when we recorded them harassing people. They chased us and even manhandled us while demanding to delete the recording. We escaped and took refuge at the Parimpora police station.

SSP traffic, Srinagar, said the department will be using ‘radar speed guns’ to measure the speed of vehicles moving on roads.

Story Saved
