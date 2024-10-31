Nine injured as NC, BJP supporters clash in J&K’s Gurez

At least nine people were injured and many vehicles damaged in stone pelting and clashes between workers of National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a cavalcade of NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan was allegedly targeted in Gurez constituency of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Nine people were injured as NC, BJP supporters pelted stones at each other in J&K’s Gurez. (Representative image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have registered an FIR into the incident after the clashes in Tulail on Tuesday evening.

“There were clashes between BJP and NC workers in which some nine persons were injured and some 10 vehicles were damaged including two official vehicles,” Tulail station house officer (SHO) Naseer Ahmad said, adding that two injured have been shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The SHO said the situation has since normalised.

Ahmad Khan, meanwhile, alleged that his opponent and BJP leader Faqeer Khan’s relatives and supporters attacked his cavalcade on his return from a rally.

“I have been visiting different places in the constituency for the past 10 days to thank people for my win… Yesterday I went to Gujran, which is the village of my [election] opponent… while returning, police told us that people have assembled ahead and are not allowing us to move. We were stopped for two hours. Later, police escorted me in a gypsy on which stones were thrown and there was an attempt to murder me,” he said.

“After we crossed, the vehicles behind us, including my personal vehicle, were attacked with stones. Four to five vehicles were damaged and as many people were injured. This is hooliganism. I talked to the SSP and the police have registered an FIR and I hope culprits will be arrested soon,” he added.

The BJP leader’s son and Tulai lDDC member, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, however, said NC workers provoked the clashes.

“First, they attacked our home and abused women in our village. That is why the mob resorted to violence from both sides. It resulted in injuries to a girl in the village,” he said, adding that the L-G and CM should investigate the matter.