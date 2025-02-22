Nine SSPs among 22 IPS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh : In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner. In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner

According to the government order, Dhanpreet Kaur, inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, has been transferred and posted as commissioner of police, Jalandhar, in place of Swapan Sharma.

Jagdale Nilambari, DIG, counter-intelligence, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Ludhiana range, in place of Dhanpreet Kaur.

Swapan Sharma, commissioner of police, Jalandhar, has been transferred as DIG, Ferozepur range. Gurmeet Chauhan, additional IG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, has been posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur in place of Saumya Mishra, who will now be AIG (personnel).

Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as SSP, Muktsar, replacing Tushar Gupta, whereas Sandeep Kumar Malik, who was SSP, Barnala, will now be SSP, Hoshiarpur, replacing Surendra Lamba, who has now been posted as AIG (personnel-1). The posting order of Tushar Gupta will be issued later.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Charanjit Singh has been posted as AIG (intelligence), while Maninder Singh has been posted as Amritsar (rural) SSP. Ankur Gupta has been transferred as SSP, Ludhiana rural, replacing Navneet Bains, while Shubham Aggarwal has been posted as SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, replacing Ravjot Grewal, who will now be AIG (technical support unit). Bains has now been posted as AIG (crime).

DCP, headquarters, Jalandhar, Aditya has been posted as Gurdaspur SSP, replacing Harish Dayama, who has now been posted as AIG (intelligence). Mohd Sarfraaz Aaalam will now be new SSP, Barnala whereas, Jyoti Yadav, who is wife of education minister Harjot Singh Bains, has been posted as SSP, Khanna. SP (investigation), Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar has been posted as ADC to Punjab governor. The government has also given charge of ADGP (provisioning) earlier being held by Nageshar Rao, to ADGP (security) Sudhanshu Srivastva.

This is the first major reshuffle in the police department by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government after the party’s debacle in the Delhi assembly polls.