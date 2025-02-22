Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nine SSPs among 22 IPS officers shifted in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 08:14 AM IST

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner

Chandigarh : In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner.

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Friday transferred 22 IPS officers, including nine SSPs and a police commissioner

According to the government order, Dhanpreet Kaur, inspector general of police, Ludhiana range, has been transferred and posted as commissioner of police, Jalandhar, in place of Swapan Sharma.

Jagdale Nilambari, DIG, counter-intelligence, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Ludhiana range, in place of Dhanpreet Kaur.

Swapan Sharma, commissioner of police, Jalandhar, has been transferred as DIG, Ferozepur range. Gurmeet Chauhan, additional IG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, has been posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur in place of Saumya Mishra, who will now be AIG (personnel).

Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as SSP, Muktsar, replacing Tushar Gupta, whereas Sandeep Kumar Malik, who was SSP, Barnala, will now be SSP, Hoshiarpur, replacing Surendra Lamba, who has now been posted as AIG (personnel-1). The posting order of Tushar Gupta will be issued later.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Charanjit Singh has been posted as AIG (intelligence), while Maninder Singh has been posted as Amritsar (rural) SSP. Ankur Gupta has been transferred as SSP, Ludhiana rural, replacing Navneet Bains, while Shubham Aggarwal has been posted as SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, replacing Ravjot Grewal, who will now be AIG (technical support unit). Bains has now been posted as AIG (crime).

DCP, headquarters, Jalandhar, Aditya has been posted as Gurdaspur SSP, replacing Harish Dayama, who has now been posted as AIG (intelligence). Mohd Sarfraaz Aaalam will now be new SSP, Barnala whereas, Jyoti Yadav, who is wife of education minister Harjot Singh Bains, has been posted as SSP, Khanna. SP (investigation), Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar has been posted as ADC to Punjab governor. The government has also given charge of ADGP (provisioning) earlier being held by Nageshar Rao, to ADGP (security) Sudhanshu Srivastva.

This is the first major reshuffle in the police department by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government after the party’s debacle in the Delhi assembly polls.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On