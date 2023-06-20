Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19 injured as bus falls into canal in J&K’s Samba

19 injured as bus falls into canal in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jun 20, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Nineteen migrant labourers, including women and children from Chattisgarh, were injured when their bus skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Samba district.

At least nineteen migrant labourers including women and children were injured when a bus, were travelling in, skidded off the road and plunged into a canal in Samba district late on Monday evening, said officials.

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus. (Representational Photo)
The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus. (Representational Photo)

The incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus, they said. Locals and police men rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre from where four of them were referred to to government medical college in Jammu.

The injured were being ferried to Kashmir where they had to be employed at a brick kiln, said officials. They hailed from Chattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bus accident samba district
bus accident samba district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out