NIRF 2022: Panjab University slips by three spots, ranks 41st

Panjab University (PU) slipped three notches to rank 41st among the educational institutions in the country in the Union education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 announced on Friday.

Last year it was ranked 38th. Even among universities, PU’s ranking dropped from 23 in 2021 to 25 this year. However, the varsity’s overall score improved from 50.31 to 51.23.

In the first edition of the rankings in 2016, PU had got the 12th position. The top three spots went to IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay, with all three scoring over 80 points.

This year, PU’s score in teaching, learning and resources, which includes its total student strength, faculty-student ratio and financial resources, dropped to 48.43 from last year’s 48.88. The university also scored lower in perception with 27.56 this year against previous year’s score of 37.31.

Score improved in most parameters

PU’s score improved in three of the five parameters. It scored 43.18 against 40.86 in 2021 in research and professional practice. This parameter includes the varsity’s patents, both published and granted, combined metric for publication and footprints of projects. Besides, its score also increased in the graduation outcome from last year’s 71.57 to 74.62 this year.

PU also scored better in outreach and inclusivity, which includes the percentage of students from other states and countries; woman students, economically and socially challenged students and facilities for disabled students.

PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig said, “The overall score of university has improved. However, the score in perception has decreased, which may be one of the reasons for the drop in its rank.”

Sudhir Kumar, director, research and development cell, PU, said that the continuing reluctance to provide the required data to the varsity’s internal quality assurance cell on the part of some departments might have had a bearing on the NIRF rankings this year. “We hope that PU fares considerably better in the next year,” he said.

PU third in pharmacy, NIPER Mohali fourth

The university’s pharmacy department once again retained its position among the top three pharmaceutical institutes in the country. However, its rank slipped to the third position, compared to the second rank last year.

The pharmacy category was once again topped by Jamia Hamdard in Delhi, while the second spot went to National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad.

NIPER, Mohali, ranked fourth for the second year in a row. Institute director Dulal Panda said the institute will strive to improve its performance in the coming years, adding that the institute was in the process of strengthening its faculty and improving the faculty-student ratio.

PU slips in engineering

In the engineering category, PU slipped from rank 89 to 92 this year. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay bagged the top three positions here. PEC, Chandigarh, settled at the 87th position against 70th last time.

In the category of research institutes, which was introduced last year, PU’s rank slipped to 29 this year among the top 50 such institutes of the country. It was ranked 28th last year.

IIT Ropar’s ranking also goes down

The overall ranking of IIT Ropar is 35 this year, compared to 31 in 2021. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, was ranked 47, lower than its last ranking of 40.

However, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, rose from 77th spot last year to 48th this time. Among universities, its rank is 29th this year.

In the overall category, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, got the 57th rank and 31st among universities. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, was ranked 96th among the universities.

Government Home Science College figures among top 50

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, figured among the top 50 colleges of the country and is also the only college from the tricity to make it to the top 100. It was ranked 78 in 2021.

The college has remained among the top 100 colleges for three consecutive years. College principal Sudha Katyal said the college will continue to excel in all fields and work tirelessly towards its motto of “Knowledge for service”.

The top three spots in this category were bagged by Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College, Delhi, and Presidency College, Chennai.

