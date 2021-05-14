Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nitika Bhalla elected Moga mayor
chandigarh news

First-time Congress councillor Nitika Bhalla, 35, was on Thursday elected as mayor of the Moga municipal corporation
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:15 AM IST

First-time Congress councillor Nitika Bhalla, 35, was on Thursday elected as mayor of the Moga municipal corporation.

Nitika is a graduate and used to teach children at a private school for the past 10 years before being elected as a councillor from ward number 5.

Parveen Kumar Sharma and Ashok Dhamija were chosen as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The elections for Moga MC were held on February 14 and the results were announced on February 18. Of the 50 seats, Congress had won 20 and later 10 independent candidates also joined the party.

