Nitin Gadkari dedicates projects worth 4,000 crore to Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 06, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Union minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the event held at the police line complex in Hamirpur

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 national highway and ropeway projects worth 4,000 crore in Hamirpur.

Nitin Gadkari (HT File)
Nitin Gadkari (HT File)

Union minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh public works minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present during the event held at the police line complex in Hamirpur.Bharatiya Janata party’s national president JP Nadda joined the programme virtually.

Gadkari announced an additional 150 crore for roads and bridges in Himachal Pradesh on the demand of Vikramaditya and asked the state government to send a proposal to the Centre in this regard.

Gadkari announced that numerous road projects worth 1 lakh crore would be completed in Himachal by 2024.

Vikramaditya emphasised the cooperative relationship with Gadkari, citing instances of cooperation whenever sought.

Anurag Thakur praised Gadkari’s responsiveness to requests, highlighting significant infrastructure development achieved in the past decade. He noted a substantial increase in road length from 96,000 to 1.5 lakh kilometres.

Anurag opens Khel Mahakumbh at Bilaspur

Anurag Thakur inaugurated the third edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were present as chief guests on this occasion.

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
