Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones of projects worth 6,155 crore in HP

Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹6,155 crore for Himachal Pradesh in the presence of CM Jai Ram Thakur virtually in Manali.

“The total outlay of the 222km-long nine road corridors is ₹6,155 crore,” according to an official statement.

The road transport and highway minister promised that road travel time from Delhi to Kullu will be reduced to just seven hours within two years or even before, it said.

He laid foundation stones of projects of four-laning of Kangra Bypass to Bhangbar section of NH-88, Kiratpur to Nerchowk (greenfield alignment) on section NH-21 besides expansion of Paonta Sahib to Hewna section of NH-707 and Ashyri to Sri Kyari section among others.

Gadkari said that road projects worth ₹15,000 crore would be awarded to Himachal Pradesh this year. Detailed project report (DPR) for construction of 40km left-bank road project at Manali would be prepared at the earliest.

CM Jai Ram Thakur said that being a hilly state, roads were the only mode of transportation here. “That is why the main focus of the political leadership as well as the common people is roads,” he said.

Union minister of state for road, transport and highways Gen VK Singh said projects worth ₹2,000 crore have been completed in the state and work was in progress on projects worth ₹7,000 crore.

Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, while addressing the event virtually from New Delhi, said the road infrastructure in the country has witnessed unprecedented expansion.

He said that the Union minister would definitely provide projects for strengthening the road network in Himachal.