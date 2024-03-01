‘No bigger joke‘: Jai Ram on Sukhu inviting back disqualified MLAs

Amid the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday shrugged his shoulders about the current state of affairs and claimed that whatever was happening was the sole responsibility of the Congress. Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Mocking chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for inviting back the six disqualified Congress MLAs, Thakur said, “There can be no bigger joke than this. Perhaps the CM is unable to understand clearly that what is being said. There is such a situation now that he is fearful that the government is going to go away; MLAs are leaving his side. The political situation in Himachal Pradesh is such that whatever the Congress high command may say, things have not settled yet and there is no possibility of that happening.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It is impossible that the rebels will return,” he said.

Thakur dismissed the possibility of bringing a No Confidence Motion against the state government, attributing the ongoing turmoil to internal strife within the ruling party. He expressed scepticism about the government’s survival, highlighting the uncertainty caused by recent political developments.

Thakur clarified the Opposition’s stance as mere observers. “Congress party is in disarray. Even the state party chief Pratibha Singh is unsure about Sukhu’s term,” he added.