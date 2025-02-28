No casualties of army men in terrorists’ firing in Rajouri: Army

Close on the heels of an incident of a firing on an army truck in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, the White Knight Corps on Thursday said that “the firing was ineffective” and that “there were no casualties of army men”. The White Knight Corps relayed the information on X. Security forces vehicles during a search operation to flush out terrorists who opened fire on an Army vehicle the previous day, near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of J&K’s Rajouri district, on Thursday. (PTI)

“Terrorists opened fire at an #IndianArmy convoy in Sunderbani, #Akhnoor, yesterday. The firing was ineffective, and our own troops responded swiftly. Some social media handles are falsely claiming casualties to own troops. This is false and deliberate disinformation.

Search operations are presently underway to neutralise the perpetrators,” it stated.

At 1300 hours (1 pm), an army vehicle was fired upon at Phall Village near Water Tank, a forest area, on Sunderbani-Malla road close to the LoC on Wednesday.

Around two rounds were fired upon the patrol vehicle that belonged to 9 JAK rifles.

Anti-terrorist operation continues near LoC in Rajouri

Security forces on Thursday extended the cordon and search operation to new areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to flush out terrorists who opened fire on an Army vehicle the previous day, officials said.

A fresh operation was also launched in Dayalachak near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district after security forces intercepted a suspicious frequency wireless set, the officials said.

The search operation continues in Phal and was extended to new areas this morning to flush out the hiding terrorists, the officials said, adding there was no contact with the terrorists so far. They said the security forces are using latest technology, drones and sniffer dogs to hunt down the terrorists in the dense forests.

A search operation is underway, while special checking parties have been established on various routes, officials said. ---With PTI inputs