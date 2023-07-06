No chances of Maharashtra-like situation in Himachal Pradesh, says Vikramaditya

Public works and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh said the Congress party came to power in Himachal with a resounding victory of 40 seats, guaranteeing a stable government for the next five years. Public works and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh (File photo)

Addressing the media at the secretariat on Thursday, he emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is a trendsetter that forges its own path, rather than following the footsteps of others. He highlighted the unity among Congress leaders and reassured them that no situation similar to Ajit Pawar’s actions in Maharashtra would unfold in Himachal.

Singh expressed concern regarding withholding of ₹4,000 crore by the Central government. He urged for the reinstatement of these funds, emphasising that they are crucial for the state’s development. He also criticised the attempts of BJP leaders to create an atmosphere of instability in Himachal, highlighting their unsuccessful endeavours.

The minister credited chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s leadership and his commitment to a “Green Budget”, with a planned investment of 250 crore. Singh commended various departments for their work, particularly highlighting the effective resolution of issues within the public works department. In response to the monsoon season, the department has established a helpline to promptly address any emergencies.

Singh dismissed the BJP’s predictions of a government downfall, asserting that the government remains strong and determined. He urged state BJP leaders to focus on securing the release of funds for Himachal’s development, particularly the budgets allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Central Road Fund (CRF).

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, he stated that the Congress party’s top leadership would support the decision made on the matter. He acknowledged that the party’s directives, as conveyed by national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, will be accepted and adhered to. Singh also highlighted the Central government’s attempt to shift public attention away from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment by raising the UCC issue in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He had previously expressed support for UCC on social media.