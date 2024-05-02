No charge for normal deliveries at Ludhiana’s DMCH till July 1

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) managing society has announced free delivery of newborns at its facility from May 1 to July 1 to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Brijmohan Lall Munjal, father of Sunil Kant Kunjal, president of DMCH managing society. HT Image

The initiative aims to extend support to the underprivileged expectant mothers of Ludhiana and its surrounding areas.

According to the information, for a period of three months, expectant mothers from economically disadvantaged backgrounds will have access to free normal delivery services at DMCH.

C-sections at ₹20,000

Moreover, caesarean sections will be made available at a nominal cost of ₹20,000, while neonatal care services will be offered at affordable prices. This comprehensive approach seeks to address the healthcare needs of expectant mothers and their newborns, prioritising their well-being during this significant phase of life.

Bipin Gupta, secretary of the managing society, said, “We firmly believe that every woman should have the opportunity to receive top-notch maternity care, irrespective of her financial circumstances. This initiative mirrors our unwavering commitment to delivering inclusive healthcare services to all members of society.”