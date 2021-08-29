No clue about assailants in Rohtak triple murder

A day after a property dealer, his wife and his mother-in-law were shot dead in Rohtak’s Vijay Nagar, the police are yet to identify and nab the attackers. Victims Pradeep Malik alias Bablu and his wife Babli Devi were cremated in Rohtak, while the body of his mother-in-law Roshni was consigned to flames in Sampla. The condition of the couple’s 17-year-old daughter is said to be critical. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said efforts to nab the assailants were on while refusing to share details.

On Friday, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma had said they received a PCR call that three bodies are lying inside a house in Vijay Nagar area. “It seems the attackers barged into property dealer Bablu’s house and fired shots at his family in which three were killed and one sustained injuries. Prima facie it appears the miscreants planned this gruesome incident over financial or property dispute,” he said.

“Bablu’s brother’s family also stays in the same colony and were the ones to discover the bodies after breaking open the door of the house,” the SP added.

“We are checking footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the victims’ house and registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. We have launched an investigation and a forensics team visited the crime scene,” the SP had said .