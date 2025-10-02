No dearth of funds for flood-hit Punjab, says Union minister Ravneet Bittu

Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Wednesday assured flood-hit residents in Sultanpur Lodhi that the Union government stands firmly with Punjab and is committed to full support during the ongoing crisis. Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, meeting flood-affected people in Sultanpur Lodhi on Wednesday.

Visiting flood-affected villages, Bittu said that there is no shortage of central funds for relief and rehabilitation. Citing data from the Union home ministry, he noted that Punjab currently has access to ₹12,589 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Additionally, ₹805 crore was released by the Centre following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and announcement of an initial ₹1,600 crore relief package.

Bittu urged the Punjab government to submit a detailed flood damage report to the Union home ministry, saying that the Centre would reconcile its assessment with the state’s findings.

Calling for unity and non-partisan action, the minister said, “These are tough times for the people of Punjab. Our priority must be to rebuild and restore. Political debates will continue, but now is the time for action and compassion.”

Bittu also highlighted the ongoing relief efforts undertaken in flood-affected areas. In the first phase, the BJP has extended aid to 1,209 villages across 14 districts, reaching 31,000 families with 300 trucks of supplies.

The second phase aims to support 1.25 lakh families, with medical camps and medicine distribution underway. Eight warehouses have been set up in Jalandhar to serve as distribution hubs for relief materials