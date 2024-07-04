No development in Hamirpur under last BJP regi: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while canvassing for Congress’ Hamirpur bypoll candidate Pushpinder Verma on Wednesday said Hamirpur district suffered significant losses due to Prem Kumar Dhumal’s defeat and that no development work was carried out in the district during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s last term, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu addressing an election campaign rally in Hamirpur. (HT )

“Jai Ram Thakur halted development in Hamirpur to weaken Dhumal, and no minister was appointed from here. Dhumal was the declared CM candidate in 2017, but he was defeated as part of a conspiracy. Those involved in this along with the BJP were the ones who conspired to topple the current government,” the CM said.

Sukhu added that no one thought that a small district like Hamirpur would give the state another CM, but Congress gave them one from lower Himachal.

Sukhu said the only the people can put an end to the evil of horse-trading, which BJP and independent MLAs have started in Himachal,

Worked for Dehra’s betterment: Jai Ram

Leader of opposition in state assembly Jai Ram Thakur, meanwhile, continued his campaigning in Dehra, saying he got development works of more than ₹600 crore in the area during his tenure as CM.

Thakur who was campaigning for BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh said, “Whatever project Hoshyar Singh asked for Dehra, he worked to give it as quickly as possible. We gave a budget for Nand Nallah bridge but after the elections started, the government stopped its work. Because the government thought that Hoshyar Singh would benefit from this. This kind of politics has not been seen in the state till date.”

Jai Ram said the CM repeatedly mentions Dehra, his in-laws’ home, but instead of opening new offices and providing new facilities, he got the already running offices closed. “Leave aside the rest, even hospitals and schools were not spared,” he said.