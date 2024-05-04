No doc, medical officer posted at Ludhiana health centre

Residents of Bassian Bet village in Dakha assembly constituency have expressed concern as no community health officer, medical officer and pharmacy officer are posted at the local health and wellness centre. According to the locals, this has led to a various problems, adversely hitting the medical care of the people in the are. Residents have raised concern over multiple problems. (HT Photo)

The villagers alleged that the health centres is in name only and lacks essential personnel. They said that the pharmacy officer was deputed to Boston Jail three months ago. According to civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh, the medical officer was transferred almost a year ago.

To make matters worse, officials said that the community health officer’s post has been vacant for seven months.

The locals also raised concerns about the nurses’ ability to administer basic treatments and medicines effectively.

Dr Jasbir Singh said, “We have a staff shortage. The medical officer was transferred one year ago. I will direct the officials concerned to look into this issue.”

‘Playground work halted, roads in poor state’

Locals allege that the incomplete playground and damaged roads have plagued the village for years, posing safety risks and putting a stop to much-needed recreation.

Villager Balkar Singh lamented the poor condition of roads, which often leads to accidents. He highlighted the issue of water accumulation on some roads.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwa said, “I have asked the officials concerned to complete the ground work and resolve other related problems in the village so that residents would not suffer.”

Gurnam Singh Bhullar echoed similar sentiments, expressing frustration over the stalled construction of the village ground inaugurated a year ago. He said that weeds have now grown on the ground, making it impossible to use.

Another local Harnam Singh said, “We are suffering from multiple problems, including poor healthcare system, under-construction playground for several months, no veterinary dispensary, poor drainage system and damaged roads. There is nothing on the basis of which we should vote for the candidate of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”