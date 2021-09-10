No dues certificate: Ambala property owners complain against MC officials over delays

Irked over the alleged delay and subsequent “harassment” for getting their issues resolved in the issuance of no-dues certificates (NDC), several residents registered their protest against the municipal corporation (MC) officials in the presence of mayor Shakti Rani Sharma on Thursday.

Sharma was chairing a “Janata Darbar” at the MC office to resolve issues related to NDC, in the presence of deputy municipal commissioner Arun Kumar, executive officer Jarnail Singh and other concerned officers.

Almost 250 complaints appeared before the panel, most of them were resolved and 22 were transferred to Kumar for an examination, the office of the mayor said.

Dr Subhash Monga, a resident of Shahzadpur, who had applied for a property under the MC limits, claimed that the said area was shown approved but when he applied for an NDC it was shown unapproved.

Dr Monga alleged harassment by MC officials, which was seconded by other complainants. Ved Prakash, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, also voiced his complaint to the mayor on the same issue.

The allegation led to a war of words between ward councillor Vijay, alias Tony Chaudhary, and the MC officials, the former accusing the latter of corruption. On this, said that the motive of the meeting was to clear the pendency in issuance of NDCs and the officials were asked to clear them at the earliest.

“Most of the complainants were unaware of the fact that the area they had applied for is already unapproved. They’ve been coming to the office for more than six months, but such documents can’t be cleared and NDC can’t be issued. There is still a lack of awareness among applicants,” Sharma added.