No electricity subsidies to grade-1, 2 state govt officers and employees in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 17, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Sukhu urged the officials of the electricity board to propose innovative ideas to ensure financial stability and improve its efficiency

From 2025, electricity subsidies would no longer be provided to grade-1 and grade-2 state government officers and employees, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after chairing a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited on Monday, where in discussions on incorporating modern techniques to improve the functioning of the Board was held.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

Sukhu, said, “To financially strengthen the board, the state government would provide an additional corpus fund of 100 crore. From January 1, 2025 onwards, electricity subsidies would no longer be provided to Grade-1 and Grade-2 state government officers and employees.”

He urged the officials of the electricity board to propose innovative ideas to ensure financial stability and improve its efficiency.

The CM said that the state government was planning to recruit linemen and T-mates to ensure adequate field staff which would aid in providing uninterrupted power supply and quality services to the consumers. He also directed the officers to prepare a rationalisation plan for the deployment of staff across the Board.

Apart from this the government has recently revised electricity tariffs for industrial and commercial consumers generating approximately 500 crore as additional revenue annually. Besides adequate measures were being ensured on financial prudence.

Follow Us On