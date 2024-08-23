No hurdle in aquiring land for NHAI: Minister

Punjab power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday said that the state government had been proactively supporting National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in land acquisition and other related matters and dismissed the notion that there was a problem in aquiring land in the state for the NHAI projects. Punjab PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO interacts with students at a government school in the state on Friday (HT Photo)

He also assured that relevant lands will be acquired and handed over to the NHAI soon.

The minister also visited three government schools and had mid-day meal with the students on Friday. While talking to media, Harbhajan said that the state is committed to bring reform in the education sector.

“Three new schools, earlier in dilapidated condition, have been revamped in Moga city. The principals of government schools are being sent in other countries for training. The education is being made employment-oriented which is why Schools of Eminence are being opened in the state. In these schools, the interests of bright children are explored and they are provided with suitable education so that they can choose their field or profession according to their interest,” Harbhajan said.

The minister said that the purpose of his visit was to know the demands of the schools.

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the schools and said that he would put in efforts to fulfill their demands.