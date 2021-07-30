Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No increase in fee structure of Panjab University affiliated college for 2021-22
Even for the 2020-21 session, the Panjab University syndicate had put on hold the 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants. (HT file)
No increase in fee structure of Panjab University affiliated college for 2021-22

For colleges in Chandigarh, the annual fee structure for undergraduate classes has been set at 14,070 for BA; 20,960 for BCom and 15,500 for BSc
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Panjab University on Thursday approved the fee structure for its affiliated colleges for the 2021-22 session without an increase.

Even for the 2020-21 session, the syndicate had put on hold the 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for new entrants.

As per the fee structure released by the university, undergraduate students of PU-affiliated colleges in Punjab will have to pay 11,830 annually for bachelors of arts (BA); 21,460 for bachelors of commerce (BCom) and 13,300 for bachelors of science (BSc). Also, annual fee for post graduation will be 16,600 for MA; 21,910 for MCom and 19,440 for MSc.

For colleges in Chandigarh, the annual fee structure for undergraduate classes has been set at 14,070 for BA; 20,960 for BCom and 15,500 for BSc. For postgraduation classes, the fee is 16,600 for MA, 21,480 for MCom and 19,440 for MSc. The university has also fixed the chargers for additional courses, self-financing courses, additional fee for NRI students and various particulars.

