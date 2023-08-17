Government failed to provide jobs in state: Haryana AAP president

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta has accused the state government of failure to provide jobs to unemployed youths of the state. “Youths of the state are suffering as there are no jobs for them as around 1.80 lakh positions in government departments lying vacant,” he said. He also slammed the Haryana government for erratic power supply to the domestic and agriculture sectors. AAP’s Haryana state publicity committee president Ashok Tanwar said all workers should work hard and the party will give due respect to such workers. AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta has accused the state government of failure to provide jobs to unemployed youths of the state. (PTI File Photo)

MDU students protest, allege lack of basic amenities

Rohtak: Students locked the gate of the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) Department claiming shortage of teachers and lack of basic infrastructure at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). They also raised slogans against university authorities. Pradeep Sharma, a PhD scholar, said there is a shortage of doctors and basic infrastructure here. Moreover, there is no facility of drinking water in the department. MDU dean, academic affairs, Surender Kumar, who along with other officials reached the IMSAR department, said the students’ issues will be resolved soon.

HTET to be held in Oct or 1st week of Nov

Rohtak : The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has made all preparations to conduct the Haryana teachers’ eligibility test (HTET) in the last week of October or the first week of November, said officials. The exam is conducted for three levels, primary, trained graduate teacher and post-graduate teachers. In the last two years, the exam was conducted in December. A spokesman of the board said they have made all preparation and the official notice will be released soon.

Ambala police attach gangster’s land

Ambala Nearly five months after he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) for not reporting back to Central Jail after his parole ended last year, the Ambala police have attached around three canals of land belonging to gangster Vikram alias Bunty Kaushal. Bunty, a gangster based at Ambala Cantonment, is accused in a number of heinous crimes and was undergoing life imprisonment in a murder case. He was granted four weeks of parole in January last year. He carries a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, officials from the Special Task Force (STF) said. SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the land at Jodhpur village of Jagadhari tehsil in Yamunanagar district was attached after a legal and administrative procedure. HTC