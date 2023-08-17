Government failed to provide jobs in state: Haryana AAP president
Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta has accused the state government of failure to provide jobs to unemployed youths of the state. “Youths of the state are suffering as there are no jobs for them as around 1.80 lakh positions in government departments lying vacant,” he said. He also slammed the Haryana government for erratic power supply to the domestic and agriculture sectors. AAP’s Haryana state publicity committee president Ashok Tanwar said all workers should work hard and the party will give due respect to such workers.
