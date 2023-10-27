No link between Punjab farm fires and Delhi pollution: PPCB chief

Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said as of today there is no link between farm fires in the state and pollution in Delhi. A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

Vig said besides seeing a dip in farm fire incidents, the state is reporting an average AQI level of 130 is moderate while Delhi is reporting a spike in pollution.

“Punjab has no link with air pollution of Delhi or any other state. It’s an internal issue of Delhi for which the scientist has already elaborated various reasons. I can only say that state government is working hard to reduce farm fires”, Vig said.

On Thursday, the state reported 589 cases with Amritsar again recording the highest cases (91) for the day. Whereas on the corresponding date, in 2021, 329 active fire events were captured and in 2022 there were 1238 cases reported in the state.

After the Amritsar, Patiala recorded 81 cases, while Tarn Taran recorded 67 followed by Sangrur (63) and Ferozepur (56).

Overall for the corresponding dates ( till October 26), a total of 3,293 cases have been recorded this harvest season, while the figure was 7,036 in 2022 and 6,463 in 2021.

Patiala admn deploys drones to check stubble burning

Patiala The district administration has started using drones to keep a check increasing stubble burning incidents. Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that drones were being deployed to “facilitate prompt response by district administration teams.” “Today, we deployed drones in Patran and Ghanaur areas of the district to survey fields. Immediate action was being taken wherever fire incidents were detected,” she said

Farm fire tracker

Cases on Oct 26 589

Total cases 3,293

