No loan taken for 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra: MHA to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari’s question

The Ministry of home affairs (MHA) has stated that no loan has been taken to fund the 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari had asked a question in Parliament about 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra. (HT File)

In response to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari’s question in Parliament, the MHA stated, “The 24X7 water supply project in Manimajra was commissioned in August 2024 under Smart Cities Mission. The physical infrastructure and trial run of the project has been completed. Under the project, to cater to the grievances, a consumer grievance cell and a helpline number has been established. Since, the project is funded under the Smart Cities Fund, no loan has been taken.”

In a statement, Tewari said, “Raised a question about the erratic and muddy water supply in Manimajra since the inauguration of the 24X7 water supply project. What is very disturbing is that the government has misled the Parliament by stating that no loan has been taken for the project in Manimajra. The facts are contrary to it. According to media reports, a loan of ₹412 crore has been taken from Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) which will be paid back by the Chandigarh MC by charging exorbitant water tariffs from the people of Chandigarh.”

The Chandigarh MC had taken a loan of ₹412 crore for the next phase of the water supply project and ₹40 crore is to be paid back to the French government annually, starting December 2029, for which water tariff will be almost doubled.