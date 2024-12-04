No proposal to allow need-based changes in co-op society flats in Chandigarh: MHA

In a major setback to residents of group housing societies in Chandigarh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that there is no proposal to allow need-based structural modifications in cooperative society flats. There are 113 group housing cooperative societies in Chandigarh’s Sectors 48, 49, 50, and 51, comprising over 15,000 flats. (HT File)

This was revealed during the ongoing Parliament session, when city MP Manish Tewari raised a question on the issue, asking whether the government has considered permitting need-based structural modifications, such as glazing verandas or installing rain sheds, in cooperative society flats.

In response, minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that no such proposal exists. This affects 113 group housing cooperative societies in Sectors 48, 49, 50, and 51, comprising over 15,000 flats.

On CHB conversion charges & GST

Tewari also inquired whether the government intends to revise the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) method of calculating conversion charges for cooperative societies in line with the original policy. The minister replied that there is no proposal to revise the policy.

Tewari also questioned the rationale behind imposing 18% GST on conversion charges, unearned increase, and ground rent by the CHB, while similar societies under the estate office are exempt from such charges. The MoS responded that the CHB levies 18% GST on conversion charges but has sought clarification on the applicability of GST from the Authority of Advance Ruling under the GST department.

On completion certificates

Tewari further asked about steps being taken to expedite the issuance of long-pending completion certificates for cooperative housing societies in Chandigarh, some of which have been awaiting approval since 2001.

In his reply, the MoS said that out of the 113 societies under the estate office, occupation certificates have been issued to 88 societies. Among the remaining 25 societies, 13 have not applied for it while two applications were rejected. He added that the remaining 10 applications are pending due to failure of applicant societies to rectify deficiencies.

PK Sharma, President of Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48-B, expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “It is unfortunate that the UT administration continues to discriminate against society residents. While need-based changes have been allowed in CHB flats to some extent, the same is not being permitted in group housing societies.”

He further added, “These societies have been in existence since 1996, and even after nearly three decades, we are still not granted such permissions.”