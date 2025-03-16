No sewage water to be discharged in Yamuna: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed deputy commissioners (DCs) that sewage water or polluted drain should not flow into the Yamuna River and said that it was a collective responsibility to clean the Yamuna. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presiding over a meeting of Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The chief minister directed the DCs of Panipat, Sonepat, Palwal and Yamunanagar districts to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in their districts to prevent polluted water from flowing into the Yamuna and asked the officials to find alternate arrangements for the outflow of sewage water.

Reiterating Haryana’s commitment to clean the Yamuna River permanently, Saini also directed officials to investigate the functioning of six STPs in Masani Barrage in Rewari and ensure their maintenance.

The chief minister chaired a meeting of Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board here on Sunday and ordered the review of large number of stone studs constructed for flood control so that any non-functional studs can be timely repaired.

Saini directed DCs to ensure de-silting of drains and canals in their areas and take concrete steps so that there is no waterlogging anywhere in the state during the monsoon season.

He said the concerned DC must carry out a survey of all the studs in their respective districts, and if any negligence is found, strict action should be taken against the erring contractor, including registration of first information report (FIR).

The chief minister also ordered de-silting of all large canals in the state and repair work of old canals.

An official spokesperson said during the meeting Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board considered and approved 352 schemes amounting to ₹658 crore for flood control in the state. The chief minister directed to immediately take up the short-term schemes as well as procurement of pumps and ensure their timely completion before June 30.

During the meeting, the chief minister also took district-wise report from all DCs regarding the short-term, medium-term and long-term projects for flood control.