No shortage of any kind in AIIMS Bilaspur: Rajiv Bindal

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal during his visit in Shimla on Friday said the department of clinical immunology and rheumatology had recently been established in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur. BJP state president Rajiv Bindal (HT File Photo)

AIIMS has become the first institute in the state in which this department is present. It has been established with the approval of the Union health ministry and the department of expenditure.

Two new DM courses in neonatology and endocrinology have been started in super speciality. Besides, many MD and MS courses have also been started. All these works have been done in AIIMS, Bilaspur within just one year.

Bindal said BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated AIIMS, Bilaspur, for this success and said that the entire team and faculty of the hospital have done excellent work in such a short time.

There was a time when it took 22 years to build Delhi AIIMS, but in Bilaspur, AIIMS was completed in just 5 years, he said adding, that too, was when its construction work was interrupted for almost two years due to Covid. Whenever there was any need for AIIMS Bilaspur, Nadda worked day and night to fulfill it. No shortage of any kind has been kept in AIIMS, Bilaspur. I am confident that this institution will leave no stone unturned to live up to the trust with which patients come to this health institution for treatment.

Till now 21 outpatient departments are running in AIIMS, Bilaspur. Specialty and super specialty departments at AIIMS Bilaspur have provided approximately 1.85 lakh consultations, inpatient department to 17 thousand patients, and emergency services to 11,000 patients in a year. The departments have provided approximately 1,300 major surgeries, 600 minor surgeries, and 2,500 day care services. More than 6.27 lakh tests have been conducted at the hospital. About 45,000 patients have also benefited from radiological services through state-of-the-art equipment–MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, color doppler, X-Ray.