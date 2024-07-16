No space for rebels in SAD, says Daljit Singh Cheema

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said there was no space for those leaders who had launched a programme against the party, asserting party workers would not tolerate such elements. Daljit Singh Cheema

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been elected democratically as per the party’s constitution, said SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema while addressing mediapersons after participating in a series of meetings at the party headquarters here.

Asserting that the party head office was for everyone, Cheema said, “Sukhbir Badal held a number of meetings of the party’s constituency heads, district presidents and various wings including the Istri Akali Dal, scheduled caste and backward caste wings and the Youth Akali Dal besides interacting with members of the SGPC recently.”

“Leaders who are allowing themselves to be addressed as SAD rebels did not attend the meetings even though an open invitation had been sent to all. Now, when they have launched an agitation against their own party, they are laying claim to hold meetings at the party office here. There is no space for them here,” he added.

According to Cheema, leaders decided to make efforts to ensure maximum enrolment of voters in the coming days. He said a separate meeting was also held to delegate duties to party leaders for the forthcoming byelections in four constituencies. “Coordination committees have been formed for this task,” he said, adding that a separate Youth Akali Dal (YAD) meeting was also held.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, NK Sharma, Mantar Singh Brar, Sarbjit Singh Jhinjar and Parambans Singh Romana were among those present in the meeting.