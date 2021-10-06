No specialist officer deployed to monitor mining operations in Punjab

The Punjab irrigation department’s mining wing has not deployed even a single specialist officer to supervise the mining operations in the state even as the states are bound to do so according to the provisions of the central law.

Section 18 (J) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, directs states to deploy qualified geologists or mining engineers to supervise mining operations. However, the department has been relying on civil engineers, who lack expertise, skill and technicalities of mines and minerals, to oversee the mining operations in the state.

The eight geologists the mining department has on its roll are deployed in ‘insignificant’ posts with executive engineers of the irrigation department’s drainage wing heading mining operations in all districts. They have been given charge of mining officers to supervise mining operations, said officials.

Earlier, the mining operations were headed by general managers, who had expertise and skill in the commerce sector as the mining wing was functioning under the department of industries and commerce. But in July 2018, the state government had shifted the mining wing under the irrigation department.

A mining wing official said, “Deployment of civil engineers for supervision of mining operations is like making doctors perform the work of lawyers. Besides, it is also in violation of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act Act.

“Only a geologist has the expertise on identification and exploration of mines and minerals. Only they know how to extract minerals without leaving any harmful impact on the environment. A civil engineer can only check adherence to mining rules and regulations,” he added.

A geologist of the department said, “Apart from sand, other minerals also exist in Punjab and only we have expertise to explore them and make them a source of revenue for the state exchequer.”

Sarvjit Singh, principal secretary, water resources department (mining wing), said, “The geologists are always there to help, advise and assist the civil engineers. We will look into the matter.”