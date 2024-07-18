 No trace of 10-year-old boy washed away in Panchkula drain - Hindustan Times
No trace of 10-year-old boy washed away in Panchkula drain

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 18, 2024 07:18 AM IST

The child, along with his 7-year-old younger brother, had gone to take a dip in the drain. As it started raining, the younger brother came out of the water and asked the older one to follow the suit. But when the boy was coming out, he slipped and fell into the drain and was washed away in the strong current.

There is no trace of the 10-year-old boy who was washed away in a seasonal drain in Budhanpur village of Panchkula amid the downpour on Tuesday.

There is no trace of the 10-year-old boy who was washed away in a seasonal drain in Budhanpur village of Panchkula amid the downpour on Tuesday.
There is no trace of the 10-year-old boy who was washed away in a seasonal drain in Budhanpur village of Panchkula amid the downpour on Tuesday. (HT File)

The child, along with his 7-year-old younger brother, had gone to take a dip in the drain. As it started raining, the younger brother came out of the water and asked the older one to follow the suit. But when the boy was coming out, he slipped and fell into the drain and was washed away in the strong current.

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday inspected the drain that passes through village Budhanpur in Sector-16, Panchkula. It passes through two colonies, Rajiv colony and Indira colony, and met the family of the 10-year-old boy. Gupta even announced financial assistance of 1 lakh to the father, who works in a scarp dealer’s shop.

Gupta directed the NDRF team to search for the boy and directed the departments concerned to make permanent arrangements for this drain and find a solution.

Pulling up the district administration for delay in building boundary wall, Gupta said, “Despite having cleared the proposal twice, nothing has changed on the ground. I am losing patience now. Tell me what help you need and from which department.”

Gupta called a meeting of the departments concerned regarding the drain and a solution will be found for its construction. “Action will be taken against any department that caused delay,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / No trace of 10-year-old boy washed away in Panchkula drain
