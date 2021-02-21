IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
chandigarh news

No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now

There will be no immediate rollback in the water tariff hike in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST

There will be no immediate rollback in the water tariff hike in Chandigarh. The administration is all set to ask the municipal corporation to reconsider the General House resolution, seeking withdrawal of the tariff hike notification.

In September last year, the UT administration had notified a hike between 50% and 200%, depending upon the category of user and water consumption level.

After facing public outcry and criticism from the opposition, the MC General House passed a resolution in October, asking the administration to withdraw the notification and stick to the existing rates till the pandemic lasts. The resolution was then send to the administration for its approval.

“The administration is not rejecting the resolution, but will only ask the MC to reconsider it,” said a senior UT official, who did not wish to be named.

Notably, after his election, mayor Ravikant Sharma had listed the rollback in water tariff as one of his priorities. BJP city chief Arun Sood also held several rounds of meetings with the administration on the issue.

Meanwhile, residents have been getting inflated water bills since December last year. Resident welfare associations, trade unions and social organisations even took out a rally opposing the hike earlier this year.

‘Need of the hour for fund-starved MC’

The administration’s decision is in the wake of the MC financial crisis and the need for it to generate its own funds, said the UT official.

“The hike was very much needed, as for nearly a decade there was no revision. The city has one of the lowest water tariffs,” said an MC official, requesting anonymity.

In fact, the resolution was accompanied by the MC commissioner’s note, which laid emphasis on the need and urgency of the hike.

The rates were last revised in 2011. The proposal for further hike was first mooted in 2014. Another attempt was made in 2018, but the General House rejected it while seeking additional water supply for the city first.

The UT administration had notified the revised tariff in September last year.
The UT administration had notified the revised tariff in September last year.

An audit department report had also asked the MC to revise the rates, since its annual losses from water supply had crossed 135 crore per annum from 41 crore in 2011. The report also observed: “As the annual recurring expenses are increasing by 10-15% every year, losses will further increase in the future, putting a huge pressure on the MC’s coffers.”

The MC collects 90 crore per annum as water charges, but expenditure incurred to maintain the supply to its 1.8 lakh consumers is 225 crore, said the official. Struggling to even pay salaries to its employees because of a severe financial crunch, the civic body expects to earn an additional 60 crore from the hike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets, while Ankit Kaushik scored an unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 66 deliveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The two-time mayor asks party workers to dedicate themselves towards ensuring Congress win in municipal polls later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
chandigarh news

Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will hold the annual convocation physically for graduating students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Commonwealth War Graves Commission has now started the restoration and maintenance process of 66 graves of World War 1 soldiers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
chandigarh news

Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 PM IST
With fuel prices at a record high in Mohali district due to daily hike, filling station owners have been hit hard
READ FULL STORY
Close
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
chandigarh news

No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
There will be no immediate rollback in the water tariff hike in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
chandigarh news

Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
He had joined the institute in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of internal medicine department and subsequently the director in 1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown will also be provided hostel accommodation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
chandigarh news

No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Before notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
CCTV footage helped identify Lovepreet Singh, 28, a Punjab Armed Police constable posted at the Vidhan Sabha.
chandigarh news

Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals 1.5 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:48 PM IST
In job on compassionate grounds, he committed such crimes earlier too in order to fund his drug addiction, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
Authorities blame hesitancy among beneficiaries, as achievement rate drops to 20% in the final week.
chandigarh news

66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The five-week drive that began to administer the first shot to health workers concluded on Saturday, leaving just four days of mop-up rounds starting from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performing during the retreat ceremony on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. Sameer Sehgal/HT file)
chandigarh news

No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony

By Anil Sharma, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:27 PM IST
BSF resumes the Beating Retreat ceremony at India-Bangladesh border after more than 10 months on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP