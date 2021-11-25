Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No-confidence motion against Patiala mayor a litmus test for Capt Amarinder
No-confidence motion against Patiala mayor a litmus test for Capt Amarinder

20 councillors staying put at Amarinder’s residence New Moti Bagh Palace; Congress serves show-cause notice on MP Preneet Kaur for anti-party activities
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s protégé and Patiala mayor Sanjiv Bittu is facing no-confidence motion.
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 02:30 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala

The no-confidence motion moved by councillors against Patiala mayor and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s protégé Sanjiv Bittu has turned into a litmus test for Amarinder.

For the last three days, nearly 20 councillors are staying at Amarinder’s residence, New Moti Bagh Palace.

In bid to prevent any poaching, the ex-CM’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has asked the councillors to stay put till the civic body’s House test.

But this has drawn the ire of the party high command with Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge and AICC secretary Harish Chaudhry sending Preneet a show-cause notice for indulging in anti-party activities and siding with Amarinder instead of the party.

Apart from the 60 councillors, three MLAs — Amarinder, cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra and Akali Dal’s Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra — are ex-officio members of the corporation.

To pass the no-confidence motion, the mayor needs support of one-third councillors.

The mayor said Amarinder will lead the councillors from New Moti Bagh Palace to the MC office, fearing that the state government will use unfair means to stop them from supporting him during the voting.

“I have the numbers. But the government is threatening the councillors. I have requested Capt Amarinder to lead from front,” he said.

Thursday, November 25, 2021
