North command chief lauds troops for clinical ops in Kishtwar; canine soldier ‘Tyson’ recovering well

The Northern Army chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday visited Kishtwar and lauded troops for a clinical operation at Passerkote area in Chatroo. The Indian Army's White Knight Corps assault dog 'Tyson' recovers well after he took the first bullet during Operation Trashi-1 on Tuesday. (ANI)

At least 3 Jaish terrorists, including self-styled commander Saifullah Baloch, were eliminated on Sunday.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited #Kishtwar following the successful conduct of #Op TRASHI-I, which resulted in successful elimination of three #Pakistan sponsored terrorists. The Army Commander commended the troops for their swift and precise action. He also lauded their professionalism, commitment and steadfast resolve towards ensuring a terror-free and peaceful #JammuKashmir,” Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X.

Meanwhile, army canine soldier ‘Tyson’, a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday.

The Army assault dog has drawn appreciation for his courage.

“In the recent operation Trashi-I at #Kishtwar, Assault Dog ‘Tyson’, displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists’ hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence,” White Knight Corps posted on X

“His fearless action enabled troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise three Pakistan sponsored terrorists. Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty — a true warrior and a soldier in every sense,” the post further read.

