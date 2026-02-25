Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    North command chief lauds troops for clinical ops in Kishtwar; canine soldier ‘Tyson’ recovering well

    Army canine soldier ‘Tyson’, a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Northern Army chief Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday visited Kishtwar and lauded troops for a clinical operation at Passerkote area in Chatroo.

    The Indian Army's White Knight Corps assault dog 'Tyson' recovers well after he took the first bullet during Operation Trashi-1 on Tuesday. (ANI)
    The Indian Army's White Knight Corps assault dog 'Tyson' recovers well after he took the first bullet during Operation Trashi-1 on Tuesday. (ANI)

    At least 3 Jaish terrorists, including self-styled commander Saifullah Baloch, were eliminated on Sunday.

    “Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited #Kishtwar following the successful conduct of #Op TRASHI-I, which resulted in successful elimination of three #Pakistan sponsored terrorists. The Army Commander commended the troops for their swift and precise action. He also lauded their professionalism, commitment and steadfast resolve towards ensuring a terror-free and peaceful #JammuKashmir,” Army’s White Knight Corps posted on X.

    Meanwhile, army canine soldier ‘Tyson’, a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday.

    The Army assault dog has drawn appreciation for his courage.

    “In the recent operation Trashi-I at #Kishtwar, Assault Dog ‘Tyson’, displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists’ hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence,” White Knight Corps posted on X

    “His fearless action enabled troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise three Pakistan sponsored terrorists. Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty — a true warrior and a soldier in every sense,” the post further read.

    .

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/North Command Chief Lauds Troops For Clinical Ops In Kishtwar; Canine Soldier ‘Tyson’ Recovering Well
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes