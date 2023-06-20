Northern Army chief reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements, avalanche rescue teams to be deployed

The Northern Army Commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Yatra 2023, said a defence spokesperson here. “The Army Commander inspected the arrangements on Pahalgam and Baltal routes, where he was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements to include night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipments, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys, and synergy with civil agencies being under taken to make the Yatra incident free,” said defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command had also reviewed the security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra along the Northern and Southern Routes on Sunday. (ANI File Photo)

“He was also shown the arrangements made by BRO, Indian Air Force and Teams from High Altitude Warfare School,” added the spokesperson. The twin tracks to holy cave shrine are almost clear for induction of pilgrims. “In coordination with civil administration, NGOs and other agencies, Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various points along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock,” said Colonel Anand. “Various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees.

Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other air lift requirements. Army has also established a number of Yatri camps with adequate tentage facility along with special winter clothing arrangement to provide habitat and comfort during the Yatra,” he added. “Based on the experiences of the cloud burst during the Amarnath Yatra last year, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed enroute systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster. Earth movers will also be placed at the holy cave and multiple locations enroute for emergencies,” he said. At least 15 pilgrims were killed in the cloudburst on July 8 last year. Northern Army commander appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them.

