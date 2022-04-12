Northern Command chief reviews security scenario along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

On the second day of his three-day visit to Kashmir, the Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire in vogue but at the same time not putting the guard down against any sinister designs of the enemy.

Lt Gen Upendra on Monday visited forward locations and reviewed security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC).

“The Army Commander, accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, visited the formations and units, wherein the local commanders briefed him on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to thwart adversary’s designs,” said Northern Command spokesperson Col Abhinav Navneet.

He was briefed on the ongoing cease fire along the LoC, development works, the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

The Army Commander, while interacting with the local commanders, laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the cease fire in vogue, but at the same time not putting the guard down against any enemy misadventure.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

“During his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and the high morale of the troops. The Army Commander, while interacting with villagers of the forward areas, applauded them for a positive outlook, high motivation and strong national spirit,” said Col Navneet.

Later in the day, the Army Commander interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society.