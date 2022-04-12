Northern Command chief reviews security scenario along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
On the second day of his three-day visit to Kashmir, the Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire in vogue but at the same time not putting the guard down against any sinister designs of the enemy.
Lt Gen Upendra on Monday visited forward locations and reviewed security scenario along the Line of Control (LoC).
“The Army Commander, accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, visited the formations and units, wherein the local commanders briefed him on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to thwart adversary’s designs,” said Northern Command spokesperson Col Abhinav Navneet.
He was briefed on the ongoing cease fire along the LoC, development works, the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.
The Army Commander, while interacting with the local commanders, laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the cease fire in vogue, but at the same time not putting the guard down against any enemy misadventure.
He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.
“During his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and the high morale of the troops. The Army Commander, while interacting with villagers of the forward areas, applauded them for a positive outlook, high motivation and strong national spirit,” said Col Navneet.
Later in the day, the Army Commander interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society.
-
Dry spell triggers forest fires in Kashmir
The continuous dry spell has given rise to forest fires across Kashmir, though a majority of the fires were brought under control within hours by the staff members and local villagers. Alone in the Bandipore district, five to six forest fires were reported due to the dry spell. In north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara, similar forest fires were reported by the officials in Uri and Tanghdar areas.
-
Assaulted in February, man shoots 51-yr-old in revenge attack; 1 arrested
A 51-year-old man was chased, assaulted, and shot dead from close range by a group of nine people in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, police said, adding that the murder was committed allegedly to avenge the assault on one of the attackers by the man's relatives 41 days ago. Sunday's assault and murder took place in public, in a crowded lane, and was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the scene.
-
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 months on, govt employees decry monthly performance monitoring system
Two months after the employees performance monitoring portal was launched to assess the monthly performance of all government servants in Jammu and Kashmir, the staffers have expressed resentment towards its “lack of accountability and transparency”. Under the new policy, the government employees in UT will have to file monthly performance reports on the EPM portal which will be graded by their immediate bosses, apart from the annual performance report.
-
Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu focused on bagging 3rd PGTI title in 5 months
It was six months ago that golfer Yuvarj Singh Sandhu last competed at the Chandigarh Golf Club, when he took part in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. Since then, he has won two Professional Golf Tour of India titles and jumped to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit, just behind Ajeetesh Sandhu. He won his maiden PGTI title at the IndianOil Servo Masters in Digboi, Assam, six months ago.
-
At 19.8°C, cold desert Keylong records its hottest day in a decade
The administrative headquarters of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, Keylong, which is also called the cold desert, has recorded 19.8C day temperature, the highest in April in over a decade. The previous highest temperature in Keylong was recorded at 19.6C on April 20, 2012. The record rise in temperature is giving tough times to the residents of Himachal this year. The previous all-time high was 16.5C on March 22, 2010.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics