Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state.
Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council (NZC), chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn’t have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
He said that the groundwater level in state is already depleting and most of the blocks are in dark zone. Bains said that the river-water sharing assessments done by tribunals in the past are now obsolete and that a fresh tribunal must be constituted to assess the current situation.
Citing the Indus commission report of 1972, Bains demanded that Haryana should share Yamuna river water with Punjab.
On the status of PU
Finance minister Harpal Cheema opposed any change in the nature and character of the Panjab University (PU). Cheema stated that PU was established in Lahore and after partition it was shifted to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh. He said that any move to convert PU into a Central University will be opposed tooth and nail. He categorically said that the university has an emotional place in the hearts of people of Punjab on account of historical, cultural and provincial reasons.
On BBMB appointments
The ministers also opposed the discontinuation of a member from Punjab on Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). They said there should be no tampering with the existing provisions of the BBMB. Both Cheema and Bains also opposed the proposal of Rajasthan and Haryana governments to fully fill the Pong and Bhakra Dam. They said that it results in floods in Punjab, and leads to loss of life and property in the state.
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and Rs 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
It's raining cats and dogs. Except that there are parties that could take exception to it. Either the cats could mind it or the dogs. The mood swings of the monsoon but bring us to the matter of brollies. Hollywood and Bollywood have scripted their own odes to immortalise the ubiquitous umbrella. There were boundaries nobody crossed. “Who would want to flick such a boring brown umbrella!” Tweeple, too, can be akin to umbrellas.
Guest column | Agnipath: Let’s not cut off our nose to spite our face
The Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces may well be a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face, as a renowned veteran lieutenant general eloquently put it. Our jawans cannot be used and discarded like commodities. How is our army to be operationally ready to fight a multi-pronged war when it is going to be fed with ' floaters!'
