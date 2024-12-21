Not a single youth joined militancy in Srinagar district this year: J&K Police

Compared to previous years, the number of local youth joining militancy in Kashmir have fallen drastically as only seven new youths from the region joined militant ranks this year and not a single new youth joined militancy in Srinagar district, said J&K Police. Officials said not a single new youth has joined militant ranks in Srinagar district and currently the district has no local militant active. (HT File)

According to top officials, this year, only seven new militants joined militant ranks in Valley, which is seen as a “big success” for forces compared to previous years. Most of the seven newly recruited militants are from south Kashmir.

Officials said not a single new youth has joined militant ranks in Srinagar district and currently the district has no local militant active. “We don’t have any local active militant in district and not a single new youth joined militant ranks in Srinagar this year which is an encouraging sign,” said an officer privy to details. “The youth are now not inclined towards militancy, which is a good sign,” he added.

However, officers have not ruled out the presence of hybrid militants in city or other parts. Hybrid militants are those who aren’t on the radar of police or on its records.

“There is a possibility of some hybrid militants could be hiding in Srinagar or other parts.They get exposed only after committing any crime or take part in any action,” said another police officer who deals in counter insurgency.

Apart from local militants, officials said more than 50 foreigners could be operating in Kashmir, Kishtwar and Doda areas and could be changing their locations off and on depending on the operations launched by the forces. The officials said the foreign militants could be operating in Kupwara, South Kashmir and Bandipora areas of Kashmir.

Officials privy to details said that the number of the local youths operating in the Valley is now in single digits especially after killing of five militants on Thursday including one of the oldest surviving militant.

On Thursday, five top Hizbul Mujahideen militants including its operational chief Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali were killed in Kader village of south Kashmir. Bhat was a category A++ militant.

The number of local recruitment has fallen since 2021 when 125 local youths had joined militancy. Last year around 22 youths had joined militant ranks and in 2022 the number of new youths taking gun had been 100. Most of the local youths who joined militancy were killed within months some even within days.

This year in Kashmir, nine security personnel and 15 civilians have died in terror attacks. Security forces have killed 55 militants in the Valley.