Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Noted Punjabi writer Master Tarlochan Singh dies in Samrala road accident

Noted Punjabi writer Master Tarlochan Singh dies in Samrala road accident

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2023 12:31 AM IST

Noted writer Master Tarlochan Singh died after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Samrala on Thursday, police said

Ludhiana : Noted writer Master Tarlochan Singh died after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Samrala on Thursday, police said. He was 66.

Noted writer Master Tarlochan Singh died after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Samrala on Thursday, police said.
Noted writer Master Tarlochan Singh died after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Samrala on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 4pm when he was heading towards his home on Bhagwanpura village road.

When he reached near his house, a Mahindra Thar coming from the opposite direction hit his scooter. Tarlochan fell on the road and was crushed under the tyres of the SUV. He died on the spot.

After the incident, the driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Samrala station house officer Bhinder Singh said the police have impounded the SUV. The police will lodge an FIR after recording the statement of the family members of the victim.

Tarlochan was a noted Punjabi writer who wrote screenplays of Punjabi movies, including Hashar and Ekam. He started his journey with people’s theatre during the Emergency in 1975. He also directed plays and produced many TV serials.

A schoolteacher by calling, he established the Art Centre Samrala and encouraged school and college students to stage plays. A committed rationalist, he wrote stories and plays that challenged false beliefs.

Paying him rich tributes, Kewal Dhaliwal, chairperson of the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi said his passing away was a big loss to Punjab.

The members of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, authors, poets and artists also paid tributes to Tarlochan. Professor Gurbhajan Gill, a noted poet and former president of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, said they were shocked over Tarlochan’s untimely death. He will be remembered for his contribution to Punjabi literature, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out