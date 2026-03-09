Nothing for farmers, budget’s focus on poll dole, say Punjab unions

The budget has been crafted keeping the election strategy in mind, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said on Sunday. The increased allocation for agriculture is in fact meagre compared to inflation, he said. “The rates of land holdings, DAP, urea, fertilisers, pesticides and machines are skyrocketing.

“Why doesn’t the government announce MSP for basmati? It will save water. Talking about replacing paddy with maize is of no benefit as it doesn’t save water,” he said. Notably, the ₹15,377-crore budgetary allocation for agriculture and allied sectors includes ₹40 crore to promote direct seeded rice (DSR) with subsidy to conserve groundwater, and a pilot project encouraging a shift from paddy to maize in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

The increased allocation for agriculture is in fact meagre compared to inflation, he said. “The rates of land holdings, DAP, urea, fertilisers, pesticides and machines are skyrocketing,” he said, seeking support for debt-ridden farmers and their families besides creating employment opportunities.

The BKU (Dakounda) said none of the farmers’ demands has been met. Union’s general secretary Jagmohan Singh said, “The government has the 2027 elections in mind as it announced ₹1,000 for women, a promise that was made four years ago before the 2022 polls.”

Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Federation, said the budget failed to address basic issues, such as agricultural inflation, the water crisis and environmental pollution causing cancer-like diseases.

Meanwhile, BKU (Ekta Azad) leader Jaswinder Longowal said the budget has nothing to address the issue of farmers’ debt.