Notorious criminal injured while trying to escape police custody, hospitalised

A hardcore criminal was injured after the police opened fire at him following his escape bid here late Monday, said officials. He was leading the police team for recovery of weapons. The accused attempted to snatch the service weapon of a constable Arun Sharma, leading to a violent scuffle that caused injuries to the constable, police official said. (File)

“In a major breakthrough, Jammu Police had recently arrested a notorious history-sheeter Bagh Hussain, alias Baghu, alias Sunny, son of Mangat Ali of Balol Nallah near Kikri Morh, Bari Brahmana from Haryana”, said a police officer.

He was involved in case FIR number 53/2025 under sections 109, 111, 132, 191(2) BNS, 3/25 Arms Act registered at Miran Sahib police station, officials added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed having concealed the weapon of offence—a loaded pistol along with an axe—in Banachak village in Bishnah.

“The accused was being taken to the place where he hid the weapons. However, he attempted to snatch the service weapon of a constable Arun Sharma, leading to a violent scuffle that caused injuries to the constable,” he said.

In line of duty, self-defence and retaliatory action, the police party was forced to open fire on the accused, who sustained injuries during the incident, he added.

He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bagh Hussain, is a notorious criminal with a long history of violent and heinous crimes, with 27 FIRs registered against him across multiple police stations in Jammu, Samba, and even Himachal Pradesh, out of which eight FIRs were registered for assault on police parties including recent attack on SHO PS Bari Brahmana. His criminal record includes charges under attempt to murder, murder, dacoity, illegal arms possession, kidnapping, rioting, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of government duties, and several serious provisions of law, said the officer.